Facebook removes Trump post on COVID-19
SHAFAQNA- Facebook removed a post from Donald Trump on Tuesday for violating their rules against coronavirus misinformation by suggesting that COVID-19 was like the flu. Facebook took the post down but not before it was shared about 26,000 times, data from the company’s metric tool CrowdTangle showed.
Twitter disabled retweets on a similar tweet from Trump on Tuesday and added a warning label that said it broke its rules on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19” but that it might be in the public interest for it to remain accessible, AlJazeera reported. Donald Trump falsely claimed that coronavirus is less deadly than the seasonal flu.
