Why should we adhere to our own role models?

SHAFAQNA – One big fault in our nation is that as we submit to the truth, but we also do not adhere much to our own epics and elements of personality and with one empty word lose and abandon them. No other nation is so indifferent to its own customs to the extent that we are. No other nation submits to the foreign words and customs to the extent that we do [1].

