Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani: Shia Muslims should pay special attention to Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Jurisprudence Center of Pure Imams (A.S), referring to a famous hadith from Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) about the features of a believer, said: Shia Muslims should pay special attention to the Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S).

Concerning the features of a believer and the pilgrimage of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S), Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani said: Arbaeen is to say yes (Labbayk) to Imam Hussain (A.S).

There is a famous narration from Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) that says one of the features of a believer is to perform Arbaeen pilgrimage, and of course, this can be interpreted in two ways. First, its apparent meaning which is going to the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) on the Arbaeen Day.

He continued: Some scholars have suggested that the purpose is reading and reciting Ziyarat Arbaeen. Now whichever it is, its comprehensive value is that the Shia Muslim should pay special attention to the Arbaeen.

The head of the Jurisprudence Center of Pure Imams (A.S) stated: An example of special attention is to mourn for Imam Hussain (A.S) in every city we are in. Another one is going to the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S). Further example is walking a long distance for the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S), which is highly recommended in the narrations, especially about the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) on foot.

He added: “What is important and could be understood from this narration is that the Shia Muslims should pay special attention to Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S). If Arbaeen comes and goes, and people do not pay attention to it and do not mourn, it indicates that they have weakness in their beliefs. Therefore, the principle of this matter should be considered by all Shia Muslims.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English