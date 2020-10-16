Tajikistan: Opening of a large mosque in Dushanbe postponed

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The exact date of the opening of the new mosque in Dushanbe is still unknown, said the press secretary of the Committee of Religion of Tajikistan Afshin Mukim. Guests from Qatar are scheduled to attend the opening ceremony.

“The mosque will be opened with the participation of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Emir of Qatar, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony has been postponed for an unknown date”, noted Afshin Mukim.

The opening was originally scheduled for late September – early October last year. At the same time, information appeared that the Emir of Qatar asked the Tajik authorities to allow him to attend the opening ceremony and pray with Tajik believers.

Later, the opening was postponed to March 12 of this year, but the coronavirus prevented.