Mourning groups marching between shrines of Imam Hussain (A.S) and al-Abbas (A.S) +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Hussaini mourning groups entered the two holy shrines one after another in order to renew their covenant with Hazrat Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (AS) and his dear brother Hazrat Abul-Fazl Al-Abbas (AS).

These mourning groups came from most of the provinces of Iraq and according to the time and place schedule of the section of Hussaini rites and processions affiliated to the Holy Husseini and Abbasi shrines.

The mourners renewed their allegiance to Hazrat Seyyed al-Shuhada (AS) by holding this ceremony.

This ceremony is carried out amid strict preventive measures by the officials in collaboration with the servants of the two thresholds, and all the health protocols recommended by the supreme religious authority and relevant institutions are respected.

These health obligations include maintaining a physical distance and the adoption of all other preventive measures such as wearing gloves and masks and disinfecting the area. The purpose is to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

In an interview with Al-Kafil World Network, Riyad Nima Al-Salman, the head of Hossaini rites and processions office, said: “This specific mourning program of the processions (people using small chains to hit their own bodies in order to mourn and show sorrow and pain) is one of the common mourning events in Arbaeen.”

The starting point of the movement of these groups was from Imam Hussain (AS) shrine on Qibla Street, and the mourners, weeping, chanted and chained and passed through the Holy Shrine to the holy courtyard of Hazrat Abul-Fazl Al-Abbas (AS).

The people who chain are in the form of two long lines of mourners that move parallel to each other, and among them a number of young people raise flags and start drumming and playing the kettle drum loudly and in on the beat. At the same time of the event a group of pilgrims on both sides of the street watch these Hussaini mourning rituals with great enthusiasm.