Photos: Arbaeen Walk in Cologne, Germany

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Hundreds Attend Arbaeen Procession in Cologne, Germany October 2020.

Arbaʽeen الأربعين‎, ‎”the fortieth day” is a religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura. It commemorates the martyrdom of Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUT), who was martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram. Imam Hussain and his companions were martyred by tyrant Yazid in the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE).

