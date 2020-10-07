https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/D391E4AC-39C3-42FF-8CDD-11EA96E1C5A6.jpeg 667 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-07 15:49:492020-10-07 15:49:49Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on the eve of Arbaeen
Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on the eve of Arbaeen
SHAFAQNA- Although this year the Great Arbaeen March will not be attended by Shia Muslims from all around the world due to the widespread outbreak of the Coronavirus and restrictions on the travel of foreign nationals to Iraq, Iraqi Shia Muslims have gathered to hold the Arbaeen ceremony in Najaf Ashraf.
This news is originally published by Mehr News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
