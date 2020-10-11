Former German President: “We must now support Muslims more than ever/ There should be more education about rights of minorities in society”

SHAFAQNA- Ten years ago, former German President, Christian Wulff, declared at the Unity Day of Germany that Islam belongs to Germany. His remarks sparked mixed reactions across Germany. Reiterating his remarks of 10 years ago, the German politician has recently stressed that Muslims need support more than ever in Germany.

On October 3, 2010, then-German President Christian Wulff addressed citizens on German Unity Day, saying that Islam, like Christianity and Judaism, belonged to Germany. His remarks sparked much debate about German identity and the integration of immigrants into German society. Even his speech at the time was not to the liking of many of his party members. However, Wulff recently reiterated what he had said 10 years ago in an interview with the Protestant News Agency. “Unfortunately, the opposition to ethnic and religious diversity, as well as the enemies of peaceful coexistence, has increased in Germany, and in this situation, Muslims need support more than ever,” he told the Protestant News Agency.

The 61-year-old politician added, “If all German politicians accept Muslims as part of German society and talk to people about the need to support Muslims, we will see better conditions. The German constitution emphasizes human dignity and the right to religious freedom, and we must obey the law. We encounter Muslims as well as many mosques during the day, and it is not possible to exclude them from German society.”

“At the time, the publication of Thilo Sarrazin’s book, Germany Abolishes Itself, had caused a great deal of controversy in German society,” Wulff said, referring to his speech over the past 10 years. In the book, Sarrazin criticized the asylum policies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and identified Muslims and immigrants as a major problem in German society. My speech was to counter these claims, but it had no effect on society. “Havannah’s deadly attack, the assassination of Kassel Mayor Walter Lubke and the threat of pro-immigrant politicians show that we must now support Muslims more than ever.”

Wulff also called for more communication between immigrants and local politicians. “In many cases, individuals, under the influence of far-right groups or the atmosphere in society, use violence against Muslims and immigrants,” he said. “Therefore, there should be more education about the rights of minorities in society, and this would not be possible without the connection between immigrants and politicians.”

He also expressed concern about the rise of extremism in German society: “Our society is better off economically than it was ten years ago, but instead violence, xenophobia and radicalization have increased significantly. Some politicians have even warned that extremist and racist groups have become more active in society during the Corona virus crisis. It even seems that more forces are being attracted to these groups. I believe that such a situation could pose a great danger to German society.”

