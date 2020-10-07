SHAFAQNA- Although this year the outbreak of Corona disease prevented many lovers of Imam Hussain (A.S) from Arbaeen pilgrimage, but a telephone communication system was set up with the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).

According to Shia News, with the outbreak of Corona pandemic, many people were prevented from attending the great Arbaeen walk and pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) holy shrine. Following this incident, however, popular groups serving the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S) have not been stopped and created the atmosphere of Arbaeen Hussaini throughout the country with various service and cultural activities.

Now, on the eve of the Arbaeen, the group of Wesal Al-Hussain (A.S) in coordination with Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine launched the 1640 telephone communication system. With the launch of this system, those interested in the online pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) will be connected to the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and can be in a live contact with the atmosphere of the shrine.

At present, more than 60,000 people are connected to this system daily, and the cost of calling this system is the same as the cost of internal calls in the country. If the Telecommunication Company of Iran and the Ministry of Communications agree, it is expected that in the near future, for the welfare of the pilgrims of the holy shrine of Sayyedu-Shuhada (A.S), the cost of the call to this number to be completely free of charge.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English