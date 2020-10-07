SHAFAQNA– Eastern Sudan rocked by protests and calls for independence. Operations in Port Sudan resumed on Wednesday after negotiations between striking workers and the Khartoum government, sources from both sides told Middle East Eye. However, fury remains, as protesters continue to voice their anger at a peace deal between the government and eastern rebels. On Saturday, the transitional Khartoum government signed a conflict-resolution agreement with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), an alliance of several current and former rebel groups from the Darfur region, and the southern states of Blue Nile and South Kordofan.