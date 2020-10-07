Mosques in Netherlands propose to limit number of worshipers

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Amid the coronavirus health crisis, places of worship in the Netherlands will have to adapt. The Council of Moroccan Mosques in the European country has proposed to limit the number of worshipers to 30 people per prayer, announcing that the measure is meant to prevent the spread of the virus within Mosques.

According to Omroepwest, Said Bouharrou, an affiliated board member of the Contact Body for Muslims and the Government (CMO), recalled that strict measures have already been taken», such as urging worshipers to bring their own prayer rugs and disinfect their hands several times.

He also announced that the reduction in the number of worshipers by prayer will apply to all Mosques affiliated to the CMO, which brings together 380 Mosques in the Netherlands (84%). The number of worshipers in places of worship in the Netherlands made headlines around the country after a church in Staphorst (a town north-east of Amsterdam) was criticized for holding three religious services with 600 people, with no one wearing a protective mask.