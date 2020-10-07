Date :Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 | Time : 17:33 |ID: 174245 | Print

Photos: Thousands of Nigerians Participate in Arbaeen March

SHAFAQNA-AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of people participated in Arbaeen march of Abuja capital of Nigeria.

 

 

 

