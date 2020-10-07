Al-Khalifa threatens organizers of Arbaeen ceremony at home with legal action

SHAFAQNA- In a provocative and threatening statement against the Bahraini Shia Muslims, the Bahraini Interior Ministry said: “Those who hold the Arbaeen ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S) by gathering in houses will be dealt with legally.”

The statement from the Ministry of Interior states: In line with the statement of the Jafari Endowment Office of Bahrain to prevent gatherings on the occasion of Arbaeen Hussaini, the Ministry of Interior stressed the need to follow preventive instructions in reviving this occasion by holding ceremonies online and through social media and emphasized that gatherings should not be held in houses.

The Ministry of Interior thanked the heads of the Hussainiyahs for cooperating in observing the health instructions and not holding gatherings or mourning groups around the Hussainiyahs and holding them virtually, and said: “If anyone violates this order, he will be dealt with legally.”

This provocative statement by the Bahraini Ministry of Interior is not a strange move, the regime is accustomed to threatening Shia Muslims on religious and political occasions.

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English