A seminar on Shia studies held in Berlin

SHAFAQNA- In order to introduce the dimensions of the Shia school, a seminar on Shia studies titled “A Look at Shia Principles and Thoughts” was held in Berlin.

In this specialty seminar, which was organized both in person and virtually due to the limitations caused by Corona, professors of Islamic studies from Iran and Germany presented articles on Shia principles and ideas.

Other professors in the field of Islam from the universities of Berlin, Potsdam and Bern and Switzerland also participated in this scientific event.

This news is originally published by Berlin Icro Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

