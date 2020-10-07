Turkey’s Erdogan meets Qatari, Kuwait emirs

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Qatar and Kuwait on Wednesday.

During his visit to Kuwait, Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to the recently sworn-in Kuwaiti Emir Al Sabah on the passing of his predecessor Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who recently died at the age of 91 after ruling the country since 2006. In the meeting, officials also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

Erdoğan arrived in Qatar later in the day after holding meetings in Kuwait. He later met Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as part of his visit. In a closed-door meeting that lasted more than an hour, the duo discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation and also exchanged views on regional and international issues, Daily Sabah reported.