Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah became Crown Prince of Kuwait

SHAFAQNA- The new Emir of Kuwait has chosen his younger brother as the crown prince of the country.

Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the blood brother of “Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah”, the Emir of Kuwait, was selected as the Crown Prince of the country.

“Mishal Al-Ahmad” is 80 years old and is the seventh child of Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

