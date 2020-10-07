Date :Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 | Time : 20:41 |ID: 174292 | Print

Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah became Crown Prince of Kuwait

SHAFAQNA- The new Emir of Kuwait has chosen his younger brother as the crown prince of the country.

Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the blood brother of “Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah”, the Emir of Kuwait, was selected as the Crown Prince of the country.

“Mishal Al-Ahmad” is 80 years old and is the seventh child of Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

