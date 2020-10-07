https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/7FB20B3F-68B1-4BF8-8678-308A15B4A40D.jpeg 438 730 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-07 20:41:352020-10-07 20:41:35Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah became Crown Prince of Kuwait
Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah became Crown Prince of Kuwait
SHAFAQNA- The new Emir of Kuwait has chosen his younger brother as the crown prince of the country.
Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the blood brother of “Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah”, the Emir of Kuwait, was selected as the Crown Prince of the country.
“Mishal Al-Ahmad” is 80 years old and is the seventh child of Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
