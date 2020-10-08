https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/book.jpg 400 400 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-08 20:15:072020-10-08 20:15:07Book: Arbaeen, a Lens into a Sacred Journey
Book: Arbaeen, a Lens into a Sacred Journey
SHAFAQNA- Arbaeen: A Lens into a Sacred Journey is an intricate photo-book combined with first-hand poetic expressions of divine love, following the journey of zuwaar in the World’s Largest Peaceful Gathering.
This documentation follows the annual journey undertaken by millions, from Najaf, throughout the eighty-kilometre walk into Karbala, and the final culmination of forty days of mourning: Arbaeen. This book is a collaborative effort by writer Saarah Bokhari and photographer Ayaz Ali.
