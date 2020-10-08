Date :Thursday, October 8th, 2020 | Time : 20:15 |ID: 174307 | Print

Book: Arbaeen, a Lens into a Sacred Journey

SHAFAQNA- Arbaeen: A Lens into a Sacred Journey is an intricate photo-book combined with first-hand poetic expressions of divine love, following the journey of zuwaar in the World’s Largest Peaceful Gathering.

This documentation follows the annual journey undertaken by millions, from Najaf, throughout the eighty-kilometre walk into Karbala, and the final culmination of forty days of mourning: Arbaeen. This book is a collaborative effort by writer Saarah Bokhari and photographer Ayaz Ali.
