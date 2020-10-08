Photos: Bani Amer Mawkib begins mourning ceremony in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- The procession of mourners of the Bani Amer tribe in Basra come to Karbala every year during Arbaeen and mourn in white clothes.

These processions will leave Basra for Karbala in Arbaeen and will mourn in a special order. This year’s mourning is different from previous years due to the Corona epidemic.

Bani Amer mourning procession today (Wednesday) began their mourning while observing health protocols.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English