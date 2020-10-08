What is the ruling on eating fruits from trees in the alleys and the streets? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about eating fruits from trees in the alleys and the streets.

Question: How is it to use some fruits from trees which are in the alleys and the streets or have branched from the people’s houses into the alleys?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: There is no problem with trees inside the alley or the street if there is no apparent prohibition; but using and eating fruits from trees that are branched out (of houses and gardens) is not allowed according to Wajib precaution.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA