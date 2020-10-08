What did the killers of Imam Hussain (AS) say about killing him?

SHAFAQNA – When the news of the killing of Imam Hussain (AS) reached Kufa, congregational prayer was called and everyone gathered in the great Mosque of Kufa. Ibn Ziad went up the chamber and said: Praise to God who helped the followers of the truth (Haqq) to overcome and helped the commander of the faithful (Amiral Momineen) Yazid ibn Moawiyah and his army, and killed the liar, the son of the liar, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) and his Shias!!! Among the crowd only a blind man called Abdullah ibn Afif protested against Ibn Ziad’s words and said: O’ the son of Marjanah, you are the liar, the son of the liar, you kill the son of the Prophet (PBUH) and then pretend to talk like honest ones?! Ibn Ziad ordered to kill the blind man in salt marshes [1].

