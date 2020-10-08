Arbaeen ceremony held in the shrine of Sayyida Khawla, in Baalbek+ Photo

SHAFAQNA- The ceremony of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S) was held today (Thursday) with the presence of pilgrims from different parts of the city of Baalbek-Hermel in Lebanon in the shrine of Sayyida Khawla (S.A).

The pilgrims drove and walked to the shrine of Sayyida Khawla (S.A), to commemorate the Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S).

Tents have been set up around the holy shrine to serve pilgrims and provide them with food and drink.

This ceremony is being held in compliance with health protocols.

Sayyida Khawla (S.A), is the daughter of Imam Hussain (A.S) and she was only 3 years old when Imam Hussain (A.S) decided to fight Yazid Ibn Mu’awiyah in order to preserve the religion of his ancestor and reform their nation.

