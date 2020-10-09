Christian journalist’s narrative of his fascination with Imam Hussain (A.S) in interview with Shafaqna +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S) was not like similar examples throughout history. In the event of Ashura, a great Imam was martyred on the tenth day of Muharram in the year 61 AH. The reflection of his uprising is still spreading up to our times. But the spread of the message of Ashura and its reflection is not limited to Imam Hussain’s followers. It affects and includes every free human being of any race and religion in the world who does not tolerate oppression and injustice.

This point is reminiscent of the words of Ali Muhammad al-Haeri, a great poet from Karbala, who said in his eternal poem: “Death lied; Hussain is eternal. As time goes by, he becomes newer.”

Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) has many tales with his admirers; in an exclusive interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, the Lebanese Christian journalist Sarkis Douaihy recounts his personal experience of getting to know Imam Hussain (A.S) and says: “The uprising of Imam Hussain [A.S] is not merely an Islamic, religious, Shia uprising, but an absolute and all-encompassing human uprising. The goal of which is the totality of man, including his thought, his existence, his soul, his nature at any time and place. The location where it took place is Karbla, but the event is universal. It is the original example of all righteous uprisings in the world”.

“I learned first about Imam Hussain [A.S] in 2015 in the Husseiniyah of Al-Laji neighborhood in the Al-Musaitba area of ​​Beirut. I was there at the invitation of my friend Dr. Ali Hatit to participate in the mourning assembly held by Sheikh Heid al-Molli Khatib Hosseini. The assembly that day was about the companions of the Imam. Those who sacrificed their lives and were martyred in defense of the right; I was very impressed by Hussain’s life and fell in love with the character of the Imam. He was someone who preferred death to allegiance to the oppressors, and I would not exaggerate if I said that, like Abbas (one of Imam Hussain’s (AS) companions), I went mad with the love of Imam Hussain [A.S]”, Sarkis Al-Douaihy continues.

There are many similarities between Jesus Christ and Imam Hussain

“There are many similarities between Jesus Christ [A.S] and Imam Hussain [A.S]. Because Imam Hussain [A.S] is the true and pure heir of Jesus, the Spirit of God in every sense of the word. These characters both rebelled against the forces of Hell and sacrificed their pure souls for the sake of high values ​​and transcendent morality, free from any worldly motives and personal spoils. They only and exclusively stood up for the divine heavenly mission, the right that was sent down and strengthened in the depths of the souls. The righteousness that regulates man’s relationship with God and is his human vector. Jesus Christ [PBUH] was crucified in Jerusalem, similarly, Hussain [A.S] killed in Karbala. Therefore, their goal is the same. It is human freedom from material bondage and unbridled instincts, man’s closeness to God, and the salvation of all humanity”, he added.

The Christian journalist went on to talk about his first trip to the holy city of Karbala, describing it as his dream. He noted that during the trip he felt indescribably happy that he did not believe that the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (A.S) has really happened. He says: “If I say that I left my mind and heart in the shrine of Imam Hussain [A.S], I am not exaggerating. This pilgrimage gave me more will, youthful enthusiasm and determination to continue living and I made a vow to repeat this pilgrimage every year, but unfortunately the corona epidemic prevented the pilgrimage to Karbala this year”.

Regarding those who attack the Ashura uprising with the aim of inciting sedition between religions, Douaihy says: “According to the proverb that all roads lead to Rome, all heavenly religions also lead to God; God Almighty is Loving, Humble, Gracious, Merciful and Compassionate, and we can only attain the blessing of meeting Him in Paradise if we are adorned with these attributes. Even if we are not religious brothers, according to Imam Ali [A.S], in creation we are like each other, so we must love each other and protect our impoverished and oppressed brothers, regardless of religion, color or gender”.

In the end, he emphasizes: “The Ashura uprising is a spark that is not extinguished but renewed, and it is ignited from generation to generation and year after year. Whoever attacks this uprising will burn and go to hell and a bad fate awaits him”.

