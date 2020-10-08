More than 14.5 million pilgrims participated in Arbaeen ceremony

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Abbasi announced the participation of more than 14 million and 500 thousand pilgrims in this year’s Arbaeen Hussaini ceremony.

The holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) announced this evening (Thursday) that more than 14 million and 500 thousand pilgrims have attended this year’s Arbaeen ceremony.

According to the statement of Astan Quds Abbasi, the total number of Arbaeen pilgrims this year, which were registered in the electronic counting system from 9th Safar to noon today, 20th Safar, was 14,553,308 pilgrims.

The Astan Quds Abbasi also emphasized in its statement that the pilgrims of Arbaeen Hussaini have entered the holy city of Karbala from the five main entrances namely “Baghdad-Karbala”, “Najaf-Karbala”, “Babil-Karbala”, “Husseiniyya-Karbala” and “Al-Hurr-Karbala”.

