The 5000 year old art of love and fire +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Enamel is described as the art of love and fire. A love that is imprinted on a vessel through art and is set on fire for permanence. The combination of love and fire has a history of 5,000 years and is one of the oldest arts in Iran and is still considered one of the main traditional arts.

Enameling which has been mostly done on copper for some time, used to be done on gold, silver and pottery. Of course, enamel on gold is more beautiful, but naturally, as the price of production and sale of enamel on gold becomes more expensive, the incentives to make it are much less, and for this reason, most of the enamel is now done on copper and pottery.

It is not possible to say exactly from which period the art of pottery was formed and spread in Iran. Excavations to uncover historical artifacts show that even in the Achaemenid period, artifacts using enamel art were discovered. However, the art of pottery is one of the most important handicrafts in Iran today and the city of Isfahan is known as one of the main centers for making pottery.

There are several steps you can take to begin the process of preparation for enameling. First, the desired dish must be shaped by a copper smith and then the master enamel maker paints it white. To do this, glaze is usually applied three to four times to make the surface smooth and polished enough. At each stage, the dish goes into the oven and suffers a temperature of about 700 degrees Celsius to fix the color of the glaze. Once the dish is ready, it is painted in different colors and put back in the oven at a temperature of about 400 to 500 degrees Celsius to fix the colors.

