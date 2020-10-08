Date :Thursday, October 8th, 2020 | Time : 21:19 |ID: 174556 | Print

Iraqi PM: Arbaeen walk means rejecting violence and disgust

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed today (Thursday): Arbaeen walk means rejecting violence and disgust.

“Mustafa al-Kazemi” wrote on his Twitter account: “The Arbaeen pilgrimage with its million population and its strong heritage and everyone’s insistence on holding it safely and peacefully, is an emphasis on this issue that the high principles of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) uprising have roots.”.

Al-Kazemi reminded: The flag of faith is collected from generation to generation in the consciences. Moving in the path of Imam Hussain (A.S) is hardship, patience and sacrifice, and in fact rejecting violence and disgust.

