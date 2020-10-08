Date :Thursday, October 8th, 2020 | Time : 21:58 |ID: 174562 | Print

Photos: Reciting Ziyarat Arbaeen and mourning in the presence of Iran’s Leader

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S) and his faithful companions, the ziyarat Arbaeen recitation and mourning ceremony was held in the presence of the Leader of Iran in Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah.

In this ceremony, which was held according to the Health instructions without the presence of people; Meysam motiee recited the Ziyarat Arbaeen.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

