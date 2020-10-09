SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: Arbaeen Walk is the most unrivaled assembly in the world that can be considered as a Shia religious symbol. Arbaeen Walk has numerous political, cultural and social implications, and today the media function of this movement has continued to have a huge and widespread impact over the centuries since Ashura.

This report seeks to answer the key question, what are the messages of Arbaeen Walk as a shia media outlet?

In fact, Arbaeen walk is a communicational channel and a movement which influences public opinions and peoples like a massive and influential media.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Ali Norouzi, the Professor of Isfahan Seminary told Shafaqna that Arbaeen Walk is an assembly that can be seen as a powerful and effective Shia medium.

“This Walk as a ritual is a huge communication platform which due to its unique broadness and scope, has incredible potentials to create and share Shia messages,” he emphasized.

The presence of about 20 million people in Arbaeen Day from all over the world with different cultures and nationalities transforms this religion ritual and community to the most extraordinary and magnificent human assembly and due to this attracts the attention of elites and world public opinion to itself.

Political messages of Arbaeen Walk

First, Unity of the Islamic Ummah (Community)- The most important message of the largest religious rally in the world is ‘The unity of the Islamic Ummah in the light of love and devotion to Ahl al-Bayt (A.S)’. Because all Islamic sects have the love of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) and therefore a great capacity like the pilgrimage of Arbaeen could be at the core of the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

Second, Fighting arrogance and love of freedom- Studying the slogans of Arbaeen Walkings shows freedom, dignity, their spirit in fighting arrogance and their hatred of oppression. In fact, similar to the uprising and the movement of Imam Hussain (A.S) which was for freedom and the rejection of tyranny, this walk is also to protect this uprising and movement.

Third, Political mobilization and maneuvering of majesty- The high level of empathy and presence of several tens of millions at a particular time called Arbaeen, is an indicator of the unique capacity of the Shia school in alignment, organization and mobilizing its followers.

Cultural messages of Arbaeen Walk

First and foremost, as the most important dimension, Arbaeen Walk is a cultural phenomenon. Ashura Culture (dignity, majesty, self-sacrifice, martyrdom) as the central point at this event show that the most important measurement specific for the ritual of Arbaeen is referring to this Shia original revolutionary “cultural identity”.

Second, the presence of Sunni Muslims alongside the Shia Muslims in Arbaeen reinforces unity-oriented approach and broadcasts the message of “Shia and Sunni closeness” worldwide.

Third, keeping the remembrance of Imam Hussain (A.S) alive in a context called Arbaeen and highlighting the relationship and connection to him reinforces the capacity for social convergence and companionship in the Muslim world. In fact, the constant and widespread presence of the devotees to Imam Hussain (A.S) in the Walk highlights and conveys the meaning that thought of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) and their love in the Islamic world and beyond is alive and active and has the ability to move people, ijmmu told.

Forth, the widespread presence of Shia countries in Arbaeen somehow preserves their “Shia identity”. From this point of view, we can say that participation and presence in Arbaeen Walking is the manifestation of Shia identity and highlights it in comparison to other sub-identities (ethnic, national, etc.).

Social messages of Arbaeen Walk

First, through the creation of intercultural and intra-cultural communication, rituals such as pilgrimage and Arbaeen Walking depicts Shia social order and solidarity while intensifying and enhancing the flow of message and meaning exchange among sides and members. Solidarity and convergence that can be transcended beyond conventional ethnic, national, etc. boundaries, and create cohesion around a specific cause and purpose.

Second, the manifestation of social capital and social networking individuals in a community by communicating with each other and keeping this communication can make it possible to work together, and through these connections, they can achieve things that are not possible to be achieved on their own. In fact, people are interconnected through a network and tend to share their values with other members of the network.