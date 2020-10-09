Why is it important to keep alive the memory of Ashura?

SHAFAQNA – The prominent Shia Scholar Martyr Motahhari (RA) wrote: the secret of the matter that the infallible Imams (AS) emphasized so much about keeping alive the memory of Ashura and did not allow the event of Karbala to be forgotten, is that this event is an epitomisation of Islam. Do not let this authentic portrayal of Islam be forgotten. The recommendation of the elders of the religion about keeping alive Ashura is that: O’ Muslims, do not allow the event of Ashura to be forgotten. Your life, your humanity and honour depend on this event [1].

