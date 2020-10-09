Date :Friday, October 9th, 2020 | Time : 11:31 |ID: 174651 | Print

Video: Going on Arbaeen pilgrimage on foot

SHAFAQNA- Every year millions of Iraqi and non-Iraqi people travel on foot from Najaf to Karbala to perform the commemoration ceremony of 40th day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions.

Here is a short documentary about going on Arbaeen pilgrimage on foot.

