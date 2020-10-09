Video: Going on Arbaeen pilgrimage on foot

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/520F8E22-4EF5-4C8D-A6AF-83002C5542AD.jpeg 718 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-09 11:31:182020-10-09 11:31:18Video: Going on Arbaeen pilgrimage on foot
SHAFAQNA- Every year millions of Iraqi and non-Iraqi people travel on foot from Najaf to Karbala to perform the commemoration ceremony of 40th day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions.
Here is a short documentary about going on Arbaeen pilgrimage on foot.
