Video: Quran recitation by late Mohammad-Reza Shajarian

SHAFAQNA- Following is a video of the Quran recitation by Iran’s legendary classical singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian who passed away yesterday.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
