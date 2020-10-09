Date :Friday, October 9th, 2020 | Time : 15:05 |ID: 174738 | Print

Video: Quran recitation by late Mohammad-Reza Shajarian

SHAFAQNA-  Following is a video of the Quran recitation by Iran’s legendary classical singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian who passed away yesterday.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

