Photos: Arbaeen Hussaini exhibition in the shrine of Hazrat Masoumah (S.A)

SHAFAQNA- A special exhibition of Arbaeen Hussaini has been set up in the courtyard of Imam Jawad (A.S) of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumah (S.A), for the visit of those who are interested, and it welcomes Hussaini lovers from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. This exhibition will continue until tomorrow (Saturday, October 10).

