US: Muslim woman sues Detroit police after being forced to remove headscarf during booking photo

SHAFAQNA- A Muslim woman has filed a lawsuit against Detroit police police after being forced to remove hijab during booking photo. According to the lawsuit, Zainab Chaaban was forced to remove her hijab in front of male staff members inside the jail. She told them she wears it because of her religion but she said the officers removed it anyway. This violated her beliefs. “I felt it was really something that hurt me. It mentally affected me,” Chaaban said.

Chaaban said the incident happened in April 2019. She was arrested by Detroit police for her involvement in a domestic situation with her husband. The case went to trial and she was found not guilty, she said, clickondetroit reported. “She was exposed without her headscarf on, to two men viewing her, and then she was later forced to put that photo on a wristband that she was forced to wear around the facility,” Chaaban’s attorney Amy Doukoure said.

“We want to make sure not only Muslim women are protected, but that all women who have a religious belief or religious identity are protected when they encounter law enforcement who have a religious belief have that protected,” Doukoure said. Detroit police and the city responded with a statement saying they are not responsible for taking booking photos for anybody entering the Detroit Detention Center – and are seeking to be dismissed from the lawsuit, fox2detroit reported.