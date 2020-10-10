UN’s World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel peace prize for its efforts to combat hunger

SHAFAQNA- The UN’s World Food Programme has won the 2020 Nobel peace prize.

The chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen said the committee gave the award to the WFP because it wanted to “turn the eyes of the world to the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger”. Hunger, she said, was used as a “weapon of war and conflict”.

The award was also a call to the international community to fund the UN agency adequately and to ensure people were not starving, she said. She said the WFP would have been a worthy recipient of the prize without the coronavirus pandemic. But the virus had strengthened the reasons for giving it to the WFP, including the need for “multilateralism” in a time of global crisis, The Guardian reported.