Freed French aid worker reveals she is Muslim

SHAFAQNA- A French aid worker who has been held hostage in Mali for  four years was freed this week. In a Twitter post, Macron said he and the French people were delighted to see Petronin. ”Welcome home!” he said.

“My greatest joy today is knowing that my assistant was able to continue working without me. For Mali, I will pray, implore Allah’s (SWT) Blessings and Mercy, because I am a Muslim. You say Sophie, but you have Mariam in front of you,” Petronin was quoted by French daily Le Point as saying.

The 75-year-old humanitarian worker was kidnapped by an armed group in northern Mali’s Gao region in December 2016. Seven months later she appeared in a video published by the group calling itself Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, according to AA.

 

