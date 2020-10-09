Explosion in Beirut killed 4 and injured several+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Four people were killed and several others were injured when a fuel tank exploded in a bakery in the Lebanese capital.

The Lebanese capital, Beirut, witnessed a fire this evening (Friday) as a result of the explosion of a diesel tank in one of the bakeries in the Al-Tariq Al-Jadida neighborhood, and then ambulances went to the scene.

The Lebanese Red Cross said the blast killed four people, while several others were injured.

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kataneh, stressed that the number of victims of the explosion of a diesel tank inside one of the bakeries located in the Abu Shakir Square in the “Al-Tariq Al-Jadida neighborhood” in Beirut, has increased to four and several injured.

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud also stressed that evacuation operations are continuing after an explosion occurred in a diesel tank in the al-Tariq Al-Jadida area.

“The fire is no longer dangerous and is under the control of firefighters,” he said in a televised interview.

The governor of Beirut added: “Earlier, we asked the people of Beirut to declare dangerous places near their place of residence, and about 100 dangerous places have been identified, but no one had informed about this reservoir.”

Meanwhile, a Lebanese official news agency (NNA) correspondent in Beirut reported that Lebanese civil defense forces had managed to pull two young girls out of the blast site alive.

Two of the injured were in critical condition, one was a Bangladeshi worker and the other was a Syrian worker who was present at the site of the blast, and that 10 people were slightly injured.

Lebanese army forces also went to the scene shortly after the blast to evacuate residents with the help of civil defense forces. A security cordon has also been set up at the site of the blast to prevent citizens from gathering.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English