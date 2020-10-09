Baghdad-Erbil agreement on the Yazidi region of Sinjar

SHAFAQNA- Spokesman for the Prime Minister of Iraq and Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region announced the reaching of a historic agreement regarding the Yazidi region in the northwest of the country.

“Ahmad Mullah Talal”, the spokesman of the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, announced this evening (Friday) in a message on his Twitter account that a historic agreement has been signed under Al-Kazemi to strengthen the federal government’s control over the Yazidi region of Sinjar in the northern border province of Nineveh at the administrative and security levels.

In his message, referring to the militants affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Mullah Talal stressed that the agreement, within the framework of the Iraqi constitution and in coordination with the KRG, would end the domination of foreign groups and pave the way for reconstruction of the city of Sinjar and the return of all its citizens.

Meanwhile, the Kurdish-language news network NRT reported on its website that the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Riber Ahmed, has announced that in the presence of representatives of the region, the Iraqi government and the United Nations, a good agreement has been signed to normalize the security, military and administrative conditions in Sinjar.

Ahmed, who headed a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government to Baghdad to reach an agreement with the Iraqi government on Sinjar, emphasized that the two sides’ goal to sign the current agreement is that the situation of this Yazidi city will be normalized and the displaced people will return to their city.

It is worth mentioning that after ISIS took control of Sinjar in mid-2014, the elements of this terrorist group massacred a large number of Yazidis in the area and displaced most of its inhabitants.

However, despite the clearing of Sinjar from ISIS terrorists in 2015, the presence of several armed groups in the Yazidi area caused the situation there has not returned to normal and many displaced people have not been able to return to their homes.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English