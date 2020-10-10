Date :Saturday, October 10th, 2020 | Time : 07:35 |ID: 174864 | Print

Amnesty International calls on Bangladesh to ensure safety of Rohingya refugees

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International called on  Bangladeshi authorities to ensure safety of Rohingya refugees.

At least two thousand Rohingya refugees have been forced to flee their shelters to other camps since violence broke out between two rival factions seeking to control the illicit trade of contraband drugs inside the camps. On 7 October, around a dozen shelters in Kutupalong refugee camp were burned to the ground.

“The situation inside the camps is highly precarious and, unless the authorities take the necessary action to quell the violence and protect refugees, there’s a serious risk of further bloodshed,” said Saad Hammadi, Amnesty International’s South Asia Campaigner.

 

You might also like
Sheikh Zakzaky’s serious health condition and unfair delay in his court
Bangladesh calls on world to take a more effective role for a solution to Rohingya crisis
Muslims in Bangladesh volunteered to bury Christians who died from the Coronavirus
Halal Travel in Madrid
Amnesty International strongly condemns Buhari regime, calls to release Sheik El Zakzaky & his wife
The Atlantic's report on Banning Muslim Veils across Europe 
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *