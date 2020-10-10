How to gain freedom and independence?

SHAFAQNA – Being under the protection of the holy Quran that led to Islam managing to defeat all the empires of that time in fifty years, and as long as we are under the protection of the Quran, we will defeat the enemies. And if God forbid, the enemies of Islam separate us from Islam and the Quran, we must sit and see that we live in indignity, humiliation and slavery. Independence and freedom depend on following the Quran and the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) [1].

[1] Sahifeye Imam, Vol. 7, Page 131.