What should we really be afraid of?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) looked at a man and saw the sign of fear in his face and asked him: What are you afraid of? The man replied: I fear God. Imam Ali (AS) said: O’ the servant of God, be afraid of your sins, and God’s Justice about all the cruelties that you have inflicted on the servants of God. Obey Allah (SWT). Then after that, do not fear God; because God does not oppress anyone, and God does not punish anyone more than he/she deserves [1].

[1] Tafseer Imam Hassan Askari (AS), Page 265.