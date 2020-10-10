Date :Saturday, October 10th, 2020 | Time : 16:36 |ID: 174897 | Print

Kids Take Part in Arbaeen March in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Among millions of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) devotees taking part in the annual Arbaeen March in Iraq are kids accompanying their parents in the spiritual ritual. Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussain (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites. A large number of children took part in the Arbaeen march this year, which concluded in mourning rituals on the day of Arbaeen on Thursday.

