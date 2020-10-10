Date :Saturday, October 10th, 2020 | Time : 17:16 |ID: 174914 | Print

Zarif reviews regional, international developments with Chinese counterpart

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed regional and international topics on Saturday. Zarif heading a high-profile delegation arrived in China on Friday to hold meetings with senior Chinese officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that the agenda of Zarif’s visit is to exchange views on international, regional developments and the expansion of bilateral relations.

According to Khatibzadeh, the two countries have agreements on important areas such as countering the US unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of countries.

