Iraq: Karbala Health Department announced success of Arbaeen Special Plan

SHAFAQNA- The Karbala Health Department announced on Friday the success of the extraordinary health plan for the pilgrimage of the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain (A.S). The department stated that the strengthening of preventive measures to fight the Corona virus was at the top priorities of this year’s health plan.

Sabah Al-Musawi, the director general of the Karbala Health Department, told Noon News Agency: “The Arbaeen special health plan, which started 10 days before the start of the pilgrimage, was a great success.”

Al-Musawi noted that combating the corona epidemic and preventing its spread were among the top priorities of the Arbaeen special health plan. “During this plan, the awareness of citizens and pilgrims was raised of the corona virus through the emphasis put on physical distancing, we informed people that they should wear masks, have meticulous personal hygiene and wash their hand with soap and water.” he said.

He continued: “In addition, based on a field action, we took extensive corona tests from pilgrims and procession owners. During this time, more than 35,000 pilgrims with emergencies were treated.”

The Iraqi health official also noted that 648 babies were born during this period.

