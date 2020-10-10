Date :Saturday, October 10th, 2020 | Time : 23:16 |ID: 174932 | Print

Photos: Zoroastrian family donates on Arbaeen for the love of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Love for Imam Hussain (A.S) does not know religion and this love is present in the hearts of all the free people in the world.

Pouran Namiranian is from a family of the Zoroastrian martyrs of the Holy Defense of Iran in the war with Iraq.

She has been healed by God Almighty many years ago due to her devotion to Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Zaynab (S.A).

She has been donating “Surk” bread in the name of Aba Abdullah (A.S) on Arbaeen day for 20 years.

Her mother Tahmineh also accompanies her eagerly in this path.

