Date :Saturday, October 10th, 2020 | Time : 20:28 |ID: 174934 | Print

29 million girls, women are victims of modern slavery

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- 29 million women and girls worldwide are victims of modern slavery, exploited by practices including forced labour, forced marriage, debt-bondage and domestic servitude.

Grace Forrest, co-founder of the Walk Free anti-slavery organisation, said Friday that means one in every 130 women and girls is living in modern slavery today, more than the population of Australia.

Walk Free defines modern slavery “as the systematic removal of a person’s freedom, where one person is exploited by another for personal or financial gain,” she said.

According to the report, titled “Stacked Odds,” women account for 99% of all victims of forced sexual exploitation, 84% of all victims of forced marriage, and 58% of all victims of forced labour, euronews reported.

You might also like
Canadian women join massive march on Washington
The creeping petty pace of anti-Muslim hatred and the tomorrow of burka bans in the UK
Can Muslim Marriage be covered by English law?
Mosque in Denmark Only for Women
The Atlantic's report on Banning Muslim Veils across Europe 
MENA region holds some of the worst records of freedom of expression
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *