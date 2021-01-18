Manifestation of Persian gardens in Kermani carpets

SHAFAQNA- Iranians have long valued carpets, one of the hallmarks of Iranian culture. Iranian valuable hand knotted carpets, as an integral part of the lives of the people, are also considered valuable by other countries, because creating a sense of intimacy in the home is just one of the features of this Iranian art.

Abdullah Ahrari, a member of the Iranian Carpet Scientific Association, in an interview with ISNA regarding the introduction of Kermani carpets, said: “Kerman province has always been one of the poles of carpet weaving due to its climate, nature and its people who have a high cultural and artistic spirit. We owe the reputation of carpets of Qom, Kerman and Iran in general to Kermani carpets.

This carpet expert said: The carpets of Kerman city mostly represent flowers, plants, gardens and things that the people of Kerman province have always dreamed of due to its desert nature. As a result, Iranian flowers, plants and gardens are abundantly illustrated and woven in the carpets of this city.

Regarding carpet weaving courses in Kerman, Ahrari added: Carpet weaving in Kerman is divided into different periods; The current style of carpet weaving began in the Safavid period, when court-affiliated workshops were established in the city and its affairs were followed by Safavid princes.

He continued: “During the Qajar period, the establishment of the British East Carpet Company in Kerman made this province known as one of the largest producers of handmade carpets and gateways for the export of Iranian carpets to Europe”.

The member of the Iranian Carpet Scientific Association, about the Patterns and Designs of Kermani carpets pointed out: Kermani carpets also have a period in terms of Patterns and Designs called the “shawl weaving” period, in which designs and patterns like Paisley design used by the Kermanis on shawls and rugs have been transferred to the carpets. After the period of shawl weaving, it was the period of classical carpets when the use of Shah Abbasi flower designs (Palmette flower design) became more common in Kermani carpets.

Ahrari explained: The “shawl weaving” period mostly includes designs such as “Paisely” and “Terme”, which are said to have been taken from the flame of a Zoroastrian fire temple or a cypress tree that was blown and its branches bent; Of course, some also believe that these designs are a symbol of the alluvium of Kashmir and the river of India, which is one of the old and original designs of Kermani carpets.

He added: “In the classical period, the Shah Abbasi medallion design – Corner were used in most carpets and these Shah Abbasi designs have been full of small patterns and flowers. The next design that is often seen in Kermani carpets is called “Hezar Bagh” in which a variety of trees and plants are woven and the weaver’s texture astonishes the audience. During this period famous designers were appointed to designing Kerman carpets such as Hassan Khan. Designs that had a variety of plants were widely used in Kermani rugs.

This carpet researcher continued: The next period that can be seen in carpet weaving in Kerman is the period of French and Goblen designs. The texture of this design in Kerman became common in Kerman due to the orders of the Europeans, who were the more common clients at that time.

Ahrari explained: “One of the most prominent designs of the Goblen era was the design of the Quranic frame, which was woven in a small and so-called secluded manner in order to prepare as soon as possible for export and reach European markets.”

He added: “The Goblen period lasted for a limited time and then the classic designs came to the surface again. During this time, the concept of weaving in pair appeared in the weaving of Kerman carpets. It dealt a great blow to the production of carpets in Kerman and caused the position of this carpet to drop in domestic markets and European markets.

This member of the Iranian Carpet Scientific Association stated: Despite the fact that profiteers and people who wanted to weave carpets more quickly and reach European markets, did a lot of oppression against Kerman carpets, Kerman carpets are still alive.

Ahrari added: In the city of Ravar, which is one of the centers of carpet weaving in Kerman, the carpet weaving complex has been built by Astan Quds Razavi, in which very exquisite carpets are woven.

Regarding the characteristics of Kerman carpets, he pointed out: The characteristics of Kerman carpets is generally lively colors and designs that depict nature. Other specification of this carpet include the natural colors of the carpets.

This carpet researcher explained about the damage of Kerman carpet weaving: in weaving, the weaver takes four yarns instead of two yarns and instead of twisting the knot, he arranges the two lower yarns in the shape of a horseshoe, which is a knot in Does not create tissue; One of the drawbacks of knitting without knots is that hand-woven rugs look like machine-made rugs.

Ahrari noted: “Unfortunately, the entire export of Iranian carpets and not only Kerman carpets is limited, because the carpet managers have not been able to have a good promotion of Iranian carpets worldwide.” Due to export barriers, central bank policies, etc., the export of Iranian carpets is more rare, but it should be borne in mind that the domestic sales position of Kerman carpets is currently very good.

