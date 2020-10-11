What are US Muslim community main challenges?

SHAFAQNA- Notable academic scholars and US Muslim figures agree that US Muslims are facing challenges and problems, yet they prioritize and rank them differently.

Some give more prominence to the internal challenges for Muslims in the US as a sub-community with a set of beliefs and traditions, while others place the challenges from the American society on US Muslims ahead of the internal problems.

Dr. Maher Hathout, former senior advisor and co-founder of the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC), places the internal challenges facing US Muslims ahead of the external ones.

Ethnic divisions, sectarian affiliations, generational gaps, enlightened education, ineffective political institutions, and the absence of an enlightened Islamic leadership are the main challenges that Hathout identifies for the US Muslim community.

Taking the same perspective yet with different priorities, Dr. Salah E-Deen Soltan — the founder of several US Muslim organizations, including the American Center for Islamic Research and the Islamic American University — pushes education and political activism ahead. He notes that “Muslims in the US need much more internal treatment than external one,” they must have the abilities to unite themselves behind one cause and word”, About Islam reported.

Directing American Muslim youth toward the study of law and instilling leadership and presentation skills within them would avoid Muslims to “get into a competition and end up with a weak politician that would do more harm than good to Muslims,” Soltan argued.

While both Hathout and Soltan see the key for a better future for the US Muslims in having a unified Islamic reference and improving the education, the Georgetown Islamic Studies, and International Affairs professor John Esposito has a different understanding of the US Muslim community.

Esposito thinks that beside the normal challenges of any community, the US Muslims face more challenges with American society especially after 9/11 (giving more weight to the external than internal challenges).

“We do have here a very vocal minority of people who are anti-Muslim, just as you find it in Europe.”

There is a debate about the precise number of Muslims in the US. According to a 2017 survey by Pew Research Center, the US Muslim count is 3.35 million, while Prof. Ihsan Bagby’s 2011 study puts the number at 7 million. Black Americans form about 20 percent of Muslims in America, Asians are 28 percent, and Whites — including Arabs, Europeans, and Americans — mount up to 41 percent, according to Pew Research Center.

Although the perspectives of experts might seem contradicting one another, they actually are presenting the different pieces of a puzzle that when combined make a clear picture of where US Muslims were, are, and possibly will be.