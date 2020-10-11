Date :Sunday, October 11th, 2020 | Time : 06:53 |ID: 174970 | Print

Two dead as forest fires rage in Syria

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- At least two people have killed in forest fires raging in Syria, Lebanon.

Syrian state television on Saturday said hundreds of hectares had burned in the countryside of Syria’s coastal Latakia and Tartus provinces, and in the central Homs province

The health ministry said two people died in Latakia province on Friday as a result of the fires, and that 70 people in the area were taken to hospital suffering breathing difficulties.

In neighbouring Lebanon, there have been more than 100 fires across the country since Thursday, according to George Abu Musa, head of operations for the country’s civil defence, France24 reported.

You might also like
Lebanon: one suicide attempt every six hours
Russia blocks U.N. Security Council condemnation of Syria attack
Lighting candles in the wind - Speaking tolerance in the face of Daesh religious crusade
Syrian President calls for collective efforts against terror
8th round of Syria peace talks kicks off in Kazakh capital
Qatari FM: Our position on Lebanon is firm
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *