Two dead as forest fires rage in Syria
SHAFAQNA- At least two people have killed in forest fires raging in Syria, Lebanon.
Syrian state television on Saturday said hundreds of hectares had burned in the countryside of Syria’s coastal Latakia and Tartus provinces, and in the central Homs province
The health ministry said two people died in Latakia province on Friday as a result of the fires, and that 70 people in the area were taken to hospital suffering breathing difficulties.
In neighbouring Lebanon, there have been more than 100 fires across the country since Thursday, according to George Abu Musa, head of operations for the country’s civil defence, France24 reported.
