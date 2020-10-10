Trump holds firs White House event since COVID-19 diagnosis

SHAFAQNA- US President Donald Trump held his first public event since since COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump was not wearing a mask as he addressed a crowd of a few hundred cheering supporters Saturday afternoon from a White House balcony, where he spoke about “law and order” issues in the country.

Pblic health experts have cautioned against holding large public events where congregants do not wear masks to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus – and some observers questioned Trump’s decision to hold Saturday’s address.

Trump on Saturday sought to portray the US as triumphing over the pandemic, saying that COVID-19, which has killed more than 210,000 US citizens to date, “is disappearing”.