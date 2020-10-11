HRW urges UN states to vote against Saudi Arabia’s bid for rights council seat

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged UN member states to vote against Saudi Arabia’s bid to take a seat on the UN Human Rights Council. The UN General Assembly is set to hold elections for 15 three-year terms on the 47-nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday, but HRW has warned that a lack of candidates running for seats may result in “problematic” countries winning spots by default.

Louis Charbonneau, UN director at HRW said that ” Saudi Arabia have not only committed massive rights violations at home, but it has tried to undermine the international human rights system they’re demanding to be a part of,” Charbonneau said in Thursday’s statement. “Saudi Arabia has threatened to withdraw millions of dollars in UN funding to stay off the secretary-general’s annual ‘list of shame’ for violations against children,” HRW said.