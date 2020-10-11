Date :Sunday, October 11th, 2020 | Time : 08:36 |ID: 175011 | Print

UK: Arts of Islam to be exhibited in Worcester

SHAFAQNA- An exhibition which reveals the porcelain connections with the Arts of Islam will be exhibited  in Museum of Royal Worcester. Fuchsia Hart, Project Researcher, said: “Seeing how objects traditionally thought of as ‘Islamic’ were interpreted, and reinterpreted, in Worcester, from the early 19th century to the 1980s, can help us to chart the relationship between this country and places further afield.

“Researchers in the field are frequently involved with large national museums but the collection and archive at the Museum of Royal Worcester demonstrates that there is much to be gained from research in regional collections which also tell a big story of global exchange.” Curator Fuchsia Hart will also be discussing her research during a live Facebook event on October 17 from 2pm, Worcester Observer reported.

